Goldberg Reportedly Made Over $1 Million For WWE Super Show-Down

Goldberg reportedly made a huge payday for his appearance at WWE Super Show-Down. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE Hall of Famer earned well over $1 million, the price of his one-year contract downside from his run in 2003 to 2004. The number, however, was less than the $3 million per year he made from WCW at his peak.

The WON notes that there is no word whether Undertaker and Shawn Michaels made that level of pay for their guest appearances. Brock Lesnar is believed to have made more. The current thought process for to have Goldberg work a grudge match or two a year, which are promoted as huge deals, the way that Bruno Sammartino was pushed at the end of his career. Goldberg, of course, is set to face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam this weekend.