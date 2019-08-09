GLOW season three now available on Netflix

The much-awaited season three of GLOW landed today on Netflix worldwide with the ladies try to take over Las Vegas by storm.

The cast of season three includes Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Marc Maron, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, and Jackie Tohn in the leading roles. Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch serve as showrunners while Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Tara Hermann, and Jenji Kohan are executive producers.

The synopsis for season three reads, “Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realize Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth’s passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Debbie is making headway as a producer, but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.”

Just like the previous two seasons, season three will also contain 10 episodes which are available in HD and 4K on Netflix.