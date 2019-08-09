FITE TV denies merger and acquisition talks with WWE

Aug 9, 2019 - by Colin Vassallo

Dave Meltzer is reporting that WWE is interested in taking over FITE.TV and there are meetings coming up regarding the business decision.

FITE.TV is a streaming service for combat sports which airs pay-per-view events from tons of different promotions including boxing, mixed martial arts and professional wrestling. The company has been streaming AEW shows worldwide lately.

But the Twitter account of FITE.TV shot down Meltzer’s report saying that they are here to stay and that they are not in discussions with WWE for any merger and acquisition.

With WWE planning to introduce tiered subscriptions to the WWE Network, having more non-WWE content would make sense but obviously buying out a company like FITE.TV is not an easy task.

