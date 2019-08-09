AEW to Do Regular PPV Events in 2020

AEW has early plans for its number of PPV events through 2020. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there will be one more PPV following All Out in 2019, with four PPVs planned for 2020.

The details on when the shows will be held and what they will be named is not yet available.

– The WON also noted that there will be more programming on TNT, not yet announced, that will provide an introduction to AEW and build major shows. It was noted that the October 2nd show, which is AEW’s live debut on TNT, will not be the first show on the network.