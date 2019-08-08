Reason why Aleister Black vs. Sami Zayn Summerslam match was nixed

Here’s the reason why Sami Zayn and Aleister Black was removed from Summer Slam, according to Dave Meltzer:

“The deal with Aleister Black and Sami Zayn was when Vince showed up and didn’t like Smackdown and he tore the whole show apart…when he was done with the stuff he didn’t like and then changing the main event, they had an hour to fill. It was, ‘Well, what can we do with this hour? Let’s put the Aleister Black match with Sami Zayn on. So that was one of the things they did to fill the hole. So they took that off the PPV. That’s the reason that’s off the PPV.“