Bayley on the Women’s Tag Team Titles: “I just wish they were more”

Bayley spoke with TalkSport for a new interview discussing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and more. Highlights are below:

On the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: “I just wish they were more. And that was our goal, to try and bring them to life and everything and we didn’t really get a chance to do what we wanted with it. But, we thought the IIconics would have a chance and then they kind of didn’t. So I just see so much potential in the tag titles and I still haven’t given up on them. If it’s Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss who actually get time to grow the titles, then I’m happy with that. As long as they get out there and they’re represented how they should be, I’ll be happy.”

On Sasha Banks’ reaction to her Smackdown Title win: “She’s always happy for me, whenever. She called me [that night]. We’re always happy for each other when anything great like that happens. You know, when she won her first title I wasn’t there. But we talk all the time and just like normal best friends in real-life, we’re happy when we see each other succeed.”

On who she would like to defend her championship against: “Candice LeRae. She’s definitely somebody I’d love to get in there with. Piper Niven from NXT UK is another. I loved her in the first Mae Young Classic. She was so cool, so good. And then… who else? I always say Dakota Kai as well, just because we’ve known each other for a long time but we’ve never actually been able to be in a ring together and I think that would be really cool. But, Candice LeRae, for years, has been my number one pick and we still hope and pray that can happen one day.”