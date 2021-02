Ubisoft announced today that #WWE Superstars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and Xavier Woods will join Brawlhalla as Epic Crossovers in a special SummerSlam themed in-game event beginning tomorrow.

Trailer:https://t.co/6Gxuq8WvWM pic.twitter.com/dxavh5NExN

— Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) August 7, 2019