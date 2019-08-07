Cain Velasquez Discusses His TripleMania XXVII Debut, Teaming With Daniel Cormier

Cain Velasquez spoke to ESPN following his pro wrestling debut at TripleMania XXVII. Highlights are below.

On Pulling Off a Hurricanrana: I wanted to show the crowd that because it’s traditional with lucha libre. I’m a bigger guy, but I’m athletic. If I can do it, I’m gonna go out there and do it. I learned it a couple of days ago and it felt good and fluid. It felt awesome to do everything I practiced. The wrestlers, the people, everyone that works here, are f***in awesome. This week has been very special for me and my family. If somebody teaches me something and I can see it done…it just worked out.

On Daniel Cormier Praising Him: Daniel’s an awesome dude, I love him. He’s very much a pro wrestling guru. This is what he’s looked at since he was a little kid. He’s a wrestling expert. For me, to talk to him, we were having fun with it. He has his fight coming up. I’m doing my this, but he’s just like, ‘Call me up,’ because he was interested in this. He loves this. Just to have somebody back home to talk to, it was great

On Potentially Teaming With Cormier: I thought of that already, yes.