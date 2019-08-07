AEW applies for “Revolution” trademark

PWInsider.com is reporting that All Elite Wrestling applied to trademark AEW Revolution on August 2 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademark was applied for several services including pay-per-views, entertainment services such as television shows, computer games, graphics, apparel, toys, and many, many more.

Apart from AEW, All Elite Wrestling, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Tuesday and Wednesday Night Dynamite, AEW has no other trademark records on file.

The company has not announced yet what name their new Wednesday night show on TNT will be called.