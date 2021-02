8/6/19 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Live TV Ratings for #WWE #SDLive : 2.08 million (credit – showbuzzdaily) Most Watched on YT:

Roman attacks Buddy – 2.6 million

Shane attacks KO – 711k

Dolphberg – 675k — Kenton (@Kenton_la) August 7, 2019

Last week’s episode averaged 1,911,000 viewers.

Last night’s episode of Miz & Mrs. pulled in 1.057 million overnight viewers.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2019 Wrestling TV Viewership grid