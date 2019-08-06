8/6/19 WWE 205 Live Recap

Drake Maverick runs down the card for tonight: Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado, and a Six-Pack Challenge featuring Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, Jack Gallagher, Oney Lorcan, Kalisto, and Ariya Daivari, where the winner will challenge Drew Gulak for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at SummerSlam.

The opening credits roll. Aiden English, Nigel McGuinness, and Vic Joseph are on commentary.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado (w/Gran Metalik)

Dorado applies wrist-lock, but Carrillo is able to get free. They exchange waist-locks and then Carrillo applies a wrist-lock. Dorado turns it into a hammer-lock, but Carrillo delivers an elbow shot. Carrillo takes Dorado down, but Dorado comes back with a hurricanrana. Carrillo comes back with an arm-drag and then they each go for kicks and then stand a stalemate. Carrillo comes off the ropes and delivers a headbutt and goes for a suicide dive, but Dorado kicks him in the face. Dorado sends Carrillo to the floor and then takes him out with a cross-body. Dorado tosses Carrillo back in the ring and connects with another cross-body. Dorado goes for a few quick covers, but Carrillo kicks out each time. Dorado applies a headlock, and then drives his knee into Carrillo’s back. Dorado puts his boot in Carrillo’s back, but Carrillo delivers a couple elbow shots.

Carrillo rolls through and gets s roll-up for two, but Dorado delivers a dropkick. Dorado goes for the cover, but Carrillo kicks out. Dorado delivers a chop and then takes Carrillo to the mat. Dorado goes for the cover, but Carrillo rolls through again and gets a two count. Dorado comes back with a dropkick, but Carrillo answers with one of his own. Carrillo delivers a few kicks and then a forearm in the corner. Carrillo delivers another dropkick and connects with a standing moonsault. Carrillo goes for the cover, but Dorado kicks out. Dorado comes back with a kick and connects with a cross-body from the top. Dorado goes for the cover, but Carrillo kicks out at two. Dorado connects with elbow shots and goes for the Golden Rewind, but Carrillo blocks it. Dorado comes back with a slam and then drops a leg over Carrillo’s neck.

Dorado goes for the frog splash, but Carrillo moves and kicks Dorado in the face. Carrillo goes for the cover, but Dorado kicks out at two. Carrillo slams Dorado to the mat, but Dorado comes back and drives his shoulder into Carrillo’s midsection. Both men go up top and Dorado delivers a series of chops. Carrillo delivers a forearm and then delivers a dropkick that sends Dorado to the floor. Carrillo connects with a suicide dive and gets on the apron, but Dorado pulls him down and neither man gets back into the ring before the ten count.

Match Result: Double Countout

-After the match, Carrillo takes out Dorado and Metalik with a suicide dive.

—

-Tony Nese is backstage. He says Drew Gulak showed him that he needs to be more than a premier athlete if he wants to lead the Cruiserweight Division. Nese says he will be the Cruiserweight Champion again and he will leave Toronto with the title. He says he doesn’t know where he will stand in the division if he doesn’t.

—

Backstage, Ariya Daivari walks up to Lince Dorado. Daivari says everyone should be talking about Dorado, not Carrillo. Daivari says Dorado could be the breakout star of the Lucha House Party, and all he has to do is lose the dead weight. Dorado says he doesn’t believe Daivari’s crap, and Daivari asks if that is why Kalisto is in the Six-Pack Challenge and not Dorado. Gran Metalik walks up and Daivari tells Dorado to think about what he said.

—

Match #2 – #1 Contender’s (WWE Cruiserweight Championship) Six-Pack Challenge: Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari vs. Jack Gallagher vs. Kalisto vs. Oney Lorcan vs. Tony Nese

Daivari leaves the ring and Tozawa takes him out with a suicide dive. Tozawa tosses Daivari back into the ring and everyone delivers chops and punches to him. Daivari comes back and delivers a few kicks. He goes for a cross-body, but everyone moves. Gallagher kicks Daivari out of the ring and everyone else begins to brawl. Tozawa kicks Nese in the corner and Kalisto kicks Lorcan to the floor. Daivari slams Gallagher into the barricade and then Tozawa kicks Kalisto in the face. Nese dropskicks Tozawa to the floor and then Nese and Kalisto begin to brawl. Nese tosses Kalisto onto Tozawa and then sends Daivari to the floor as well. Lorcan and Nese exchange chops and then Lorcan takes out the others with a suicide dive. Nese does the same. Gallagher grabs William the Umbrella and dives off the top rope onto everyone.

Kalisto attempts a suicide dive, but everyone catches him and throws him into the announce table. Daivari takes out everyone else on the floor and tosses Lorcan back into the ring. Lorcan slams Daivari into the corner and delivers a few hip attacks. Daivari counters with a boot to the face and comes off the ropes, but Lorcan counters with an uppercut. Lorcan delivers a Blockbuster and goes for the cover, but Gallagher breaks it up. Gallagher applies a heel hook, but Tozawa locks Gallagher in an Iron Octopus. Nese locks Lorcan in a cross-face, but Daivari breaks up all the submissions. Kalisto takes Daivari out with a cross-body and then a back handspring enzuiguri. Kalisto drops Daivari with a basement-rana and goes for the cover, but Lorcan breaks it up. Nese kicks Lorcan in the face and then delivers the Sunset Driver.

Nese goes for the cover, but Tozawa breaks it up. Nese powerbombs Tozawa onto Lorcan and goes for the cover, but Gallagher breaks it up. Nese delivers a forearm to Gallagher, but Gallagher comes back with a headbutt and falls onto Nese. The referee counts, but Nese kicks out at two. Gallagher puts Nese up top, but Nese knocks him to the apron. Lorcan climbs, but Nese elbows him down as well. Kalisto kicks Nese in the face and hangs him in the tree of woe. Gallagher climbs as well, but Nese suplexes both Gallagher and Kalisto to the mat. Tozawa splashes Nese in the corner and then Daivari hits the Persian Splash on Tozawa. Daivari goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Daivari and Lorcan exchange chops and then Daivari delivers the hammer-lock lariat. All the men deliver their finishers to each other and it Lorcan finally delivers the half-and-half suplex to Nese and gets the cover.

Winner and number one contender for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Oney Lorcan

-After the match, Drew Gulak comes to the stage and holds the title in the air as he and Lorcan stare each other down.