New WWE Womens Tag Team Champions Crowned
On Raw a Fatal 4 Way Womens Division Tag Team Elimination Match for WWE Womens Tag Team Championship happened between
Challengers #1: The Kabuki Warriors – Kairi Sane and Asuka w/Paige Vs Challengers #2: Fire & Ice – Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Vs Challengers #3: Alexa Bliss and Mandy Rose Vs Champions: The Iiconics – Billie Kay and Peyton Royce
Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were eliminated 1st,
Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville eliminated 2nd
Kabuki Warriors – Kairi Sane and Asuka eliminated 3rd
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross won the match
We have NEW @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions, and their names are @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE! #RAW #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/GEtReNqkgS
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2019