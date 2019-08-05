New WWE Womens Tag Team Champions Crowned

On Raw a Fatal 4 Way Womens Division Tag Team Elimination Match for WWE Womens Tag Team Championship happened between

Challengers #1: The Kabuki Warriors – Kairi Sane and Asuka w/Paige Vs Challengers #2: Fire & Ice – Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Vs Challengers #3: Alexa Bliss and Mandy Rose Vs Champions: The Iiconics – Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were eliminated 1st,

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville eliminated 2nd

Kabuki Warriors – Kairi Sane and Asuka eliminated 3rd

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross won the match