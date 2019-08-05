Natalya on Charlotte Flair: ‘She’s Not Afraid To Go’

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Natalya spoke Charlotte Flair, who she said was her ‘wrestling soulmate’ and one of her favorite opponents because she’s ‘not afraid to go.’

On her match with Becky Lynch at Summerslam: “I first met Becky in Canada when we did a show together called SuperGirls and ended up being on tour together a year later in Japan. I was looking back at old pictures of us together from that very first tour and to see how far we’ve come. What I respect so much about Becky is that she has a very similar passion for the business that I do. It’s almost like our passion is so strong that we’re butting heads. Becky feels like this is her time but I also feel that way. Becky’s not going to be the women’s champion forever, why shouldn’t it be me? For me it’s a serious match because I know I should be the one to beat her. She’s always felt deprived. Becky hated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for this and that, but she’s become everything that she hated. She got everything she wanted, she became champion, she main evented WrestleMania, she’s walking red carpets, getting to be on the covers of magazines and promotional material for the company.”

On Lynch saying she would make Natalya relevant again: “How dare she — this really struck a nerve with me internally because it was a really intense match — say she’s going to make me relevant again and that she’s going to be the most important thing in my career, that nobody really cares about me. That ignited something in me, it pissed me off. Where was she when I was busting my ass? For her to say that and that she’s done more than me, it really hits a nerve. I have bumps, bruises and scars from fighting for women and this division and Becky knows that more than anyone. You did see me change gears, go off script and I don’t regret that. It took me 10 years to break rules in WWE and sometimes you have to do what you have to do.”

On Charlotte Flair: “Charlotte is one of my favorite opponents because she’s not afraid to go. There’s something about when you wrestle certain people, there’s this magical chemistry. Steve Austin said to me at the Raw Reunion that Bret was a huge turning point in his career because they had this magic. Steve Austin said Bret is the epitome of grit, determination and strength. That stuck with me. I think about Charlotte Flair and as much as Bret and Steve Austin were the perfect match for each other, she and I are wrestling soulmates. She is a very special, one-of-a-kind performer. We come from wrestling greatness. For us, we had these huge shoes to fill and it’s been hard. How do you fill those shoes? You don’t, you have to blaze your own trail and create your own journey. You have to be different because we’re women. I feel like we have lived up to so many high standards and expectations and that we’ll tango again soon.”