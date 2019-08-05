Memorial Service For Harley Race Set For Sunday

Aug 5, 2019 - by James Walsh

After he passed away last week, a memorial service has already been set for former NWA champion and WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. The service will be held on August 11 at 3 PM in Troy, Missouri. The event will be open to the public.

