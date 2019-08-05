AS I SEE IT 8/5: A wrestling hero, a week in Toronto and some guest thoughts

In a weekend that saw two mass shootings in the United States..in a El Paso, TX Walmart and a Dayton, OH bar….there was one brief, shining moment.

Former independent wrestler Jeremy Ganger who wrestled as Pitbull in the early 2000s for the Dayton based WAR Wrestling, Heartland Wrestling Association and Rockstar Pro Wrestling; has been credited as saving the lives of many during the mass shooting in Dayton, OH on Saturday night, which saw 9 dead and 27 injured.

Ganger was working as the bouncer for Ned Peppers in Dayton, OH, and barred the shooter’s path into the bar, where many more would have been killed or injured.

A salute to the heroism of Ganger, without whom many would not be alive this morning.

For those going north of the border (remember your passport) this coming weekend for SummerSlam, there is the usual treasure trove of independent wrestling for you to see beforehand.

PLEASE make some time to see some of this action. I will never understand until my dying moment why those who complain the most about WWE refuse to check out options for independent wrestling. Big Four weekends around WWE events provide the best opportunity to see the best of independent wrestling talent around. To me, if you have the option like this to see good independent wrestling and don’t…you forfeit your right to bitch about WWE.

For those flying into Pearson International Airport, there’s the Union Pearson Express train line that will take you directly into downtown Toronto. Information on the train is available at UPexpress.com

Many of the shows are being presented through/with the cooperation of Ontario’s Smash Wrestling at The Mid Town Event Theatre (aka The MET) , 2492 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON. Yonge Street is a main street in Toronto and has one of TTC’s (Toronto Transit Commission) main subway lines, the Yonge–University–Spadina line running down it. Like US mass transit, it’s often crowded, so be patient. For travel around Toronto, ask locals about how to get a PRESTO fare card, since most mass transit requires exact change. For transit information, the TTC website can be found at TTC.ca

Tickets can be purchased for most of the shows in Toronto this week (with the exception of the Ring of Honor/CMLL, Greektown Wrestling/International Wrestling Syndicate, Demand Lucha, and Wrestling Union shows) at one spot, via this link .

SummerSlam week shows:

* August 7 Oriental Wrestling Entertainment – The MET , 2492 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON with a 4:00 pm bell time. The show features STRONGHEARTS, Sky, CIMA, Christopher Daniels, Rekka, Sammy Guevara

* August 7 Smash Vs Progress – The MET, 2492 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON with a 8:00 pm bell time. The show features Team Smash (Idris Abraham, Joe Coleman, Sebastian Suave and the RETURNING Daniel Garcia) take on Team Progress (Chris Brookes, David Starr, Travis Banks and Paul Robinson) and WALTER vs. Kevin Bennett, plus Psycho Mike, Trent Seven, Jody Threat, Toni Storm

* August 8 wXw Ambition 11/ Progress Wrestling – The MET, 2492 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON with a 4:00 pm bell time. The show features NXT UK Champion WALTER, Daisuke Sekimoto, wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion Bobby Gunns, wXw Shotgun Champion Emil Sitoci, wXw Tag Team Champions Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, Timothy Thatcher, Yuki Ishikawa and more

* August 8 Greektown Wrestling/IWS TV taping for RDS– 310 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, ON with a 8:00 pm bell time. The show features TDT joined by IWS Canadian Champion Kevin Blanchard vs. Quebec legend Franky, Kobe Durst and Lil’ Blay, Channing Decker takes on The Necro Butcher, RJ City defending the Greektown Cup against Rhino.

* August 8- PROGRESS Wrestling– The MET, 2492 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON with a 8:00 pm bell time. The show features WALTER vs Paul Robinson,David Starr/Jody Threat vs Chris Brookes/Jordynne Grace, Dark Order vs Aussie Open vs The Butcher & The Blade, and more…

* August 8 Wrestlers Union presents NEVER SAY NEVER at the Tronzac Club, 292 Brunswick Ave, Toronto ON with a 9:00 pm bell time. The show features Anthony Kingdom James vs Kevin Blackwood, Josh Alexander vs Albright , RJ City vs Space Monkey

* August 9 Westside Xtreme Wrestling – The MET, 2492 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON with a 4:00 pm bell time. The show features NXT UK Champion WALTER, Daisuke Sekimoto, Toni Storm, Killer Kelly, and the Stronghearts.

* August 9 Ring of Honor Wrestling/CMLL – Mattamy Athletic Centre, 50 Carlton Street, Toronto, ON (the site of Maple Leaf Gardens) with a 7:30 pm bell time. The show features The Briscoes vs. Guerrillas of Destiny, Caristico, Soberano Jr., Stuka, Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero and Templario ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley, Rush vs. Dalton Castle, and more

* August 9 Destiny World Wrestling presents ICONS 2- Anapilis Banquet Hall – 2185 Stavebank Road, Mississauga, ON with a 8:30 pm bell time. The show features So Cal Uncensored, OVE, Joey Ryan, Josh Alexander, and Rickey Shane Page

* August 9 Super Showdown VII – The MET, 2492 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON with a 8:00 pm bell time. WALTER and Daisuke Sekmoto take on Tarik and Banks, LuFisto continues her retirement tour when she takes on Jordynne Grace, Kevin Bennett defends the Smash Wrestling Championship vs ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, Psycho Mike vs The Blade and more.

* August 10 The Summit – The Mid Town Event Theatre (The MET), 2492 Yonge St,, Toronto, ON with a 1:00 pm bell time. This is an all-women’s show jointly promoted by Smash Wrestling, RISE, Femme Fatales, and SHIMMER Wrestling with LuFisto, Shotzi Blackheart, Jordynne Grace, Mercedes Martinez, Nicole Matthews

* August 10 Oriental Wrestling Entertainment – The MET, 2492 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON with a 3:00 pm bell time. The show features T-Hawk, El Lindaman, CIMA,Brandon Cutler, “Psycho” Mike Rollins, and more.

Now…here is an unsolicited guest comment…but one suggested by longtime friend Ed Zohn (who worked as a ECW local promoter and works with PWX Pro Wrestling in North Carolina) from an online regular whose screen name is Redneck Taz. It’s directed more at anyone reading the blog who works in the business, rather than we fans:

“…I’ve seen some wrestlers passing around the phrase #wrestlerssupportwrestlers on their social media. And I’m all for it. How about #wrestlerssupportwrestling as well?

How about some of the folks out there who get your panties in a wad and get all puffed up and “shoot” your mouth off about wrestling companies and promoters who (1) Did nothing illegal; (2) Did nothing unduly “unfair” other than hurt your feelings; (3) Chose not to select you to be a part of their shows; or (4) Did not make negative comments about you or yours in any way?

Perhaps it’s time for the business to seriously consider these incidents when “supporting” each other. Sure, some promoters are the sh*ts and when someone shorts you, runs off with the money, lies, cheats, and steals (RIP Eddie) then fine, let others know. And if you’re talking about the fact that you had a difference of how your career was being handled and where you were headed and you can discuss it in a professional way (i.e. Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley after leaving WWE), then fine.

But when you stir sh*t the stick is the only thing that gets dirty.”

Thoughts?

Until next time…