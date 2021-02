wXw “Shortcut to the Top 2019” Results – August 3, 2019 – Oberhausen, Germany

1. wXw World Tag Team Championship Match

WALTER and Ilja Dragunov defeated Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) (c)

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Absolute Andy and Jay FK (Francis Kaspin and Jay Skillet) defeated The Stronghearts (CIMA, T-Hawk, and El Lindaman)

3. wXw Women’s Championship Match

Toni Storm defeated Amale (c) (via disqualification)

4. wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship Match

Bobby Gunns (c) defeated Lucky Kid (via referee Stoppage)

5. wXw Shortcut to the Top Match

Timothy Thatcher defeated Francis Kaspin, Jay Skillet, Absolute Andy, Shigehiro Irie, Oliver Carter, Marius Al-Ani, Kyle Fletcher, Mike Schwarz, Avalanche, Ivan Kiev, Julian Pace, Levaniel, T-Hawk, Sha Samuels, Mark Davis, El Lindaman, Jurn Simmons, Emil Sitoci, Chris Brookes, Maggot, Ilja Dragunov, The Rotation, WALTER, Prince Ahura, Leon van Gasteren, Vinny Vortex, Norman Harras, Alpha Kevin, and David Starr