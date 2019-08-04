The Bella family to take on MMA fighters in Celebrity Family Feud episode

The Bella family will be teaming up to take on a team of MMA fighters in an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud which will air on Sunday, August 18 on ABC at 8PM ET.

Nikki and Brie Bella will be joined by their brother JJ Garcia, mother Kathy Laurinaitis, and sister-in-law Lauren Jennifer Garcia as they take on Chuck Lidell, Randy Couture, Tyron Woodley, Ilima Lei Macfarlane, and Ryan Bader. The Bellas will be playing for The V Foundation and Connor’s Cure while the MMA fighters will play for the Andy Vargas Foundation.

The episode, hosted by Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey, was actually filmed back in February at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California.