NJPW “G1 Climax 29 – Day 14” Results – August 4, 2019 – Osaka, Japan

1. Ren Narita and Shoto Umino defeated Toa Henare and Yuya Uemura

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki, and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated BUSHI, EVIL, and SANADA

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Tomoaki Honma

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and KENTA

5. NJPW G1 Climax 29 Tournament B Block Match

Tomohiro Ishii [8] defeated Toru Yano [6]

6. NJPW G1 Climax 29 Tournament B Block Match

Taichi [6] defeated Juice Robinson [6]

7. NJPW G1 Climax 29 Tournament B Block Match

Hirooki Goto [8] defeated Jeff Cobb [6]

8. NJPW G1 Climax 29 Tournament B Block Match

Jay White [8] defeated Jon Moxley [10]

9. NJPW G1 Climax 29 Tournament B Block Match

Tetsuya Naito [8] defeated Shingo Takagi [4]

—

NJPW G1 Climax 29 Standings:

A Block:

1. Kazuchika Okada ———- 12

2. Kota Ibushi ————– 10

3. EVIL ——————— 8

3. KENTA ——————– 8

3. Hiroshi Tanahashi ——– 8

6. Zack Sabre Jr. ———– 6

6. SANADA ——————- 6

8. Lance Archer ————- 4

8. Bad Luck Fale ———— 4

8. Will Ospreay ————- 4

B Block:

1. Jon Moxley ————— 10

2. Hirooki Goto ————- 8

2. Tomohiro Ishii ———– 8

2. Tetsuya Naito ———— 8

2. Jay White —————- 8

6. Jeff Cobb —————- 6

6. Juice Robinson ———– 6

6. Taichi ——————- 6

6. Toru Yano —————- 6

10. Shingo Takagi ———– 4