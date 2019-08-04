Impact Wrestling “Star Struck” Results – August 3, 2019 – Los Angeles, California

1. Peter Avalon defeated Jordan Clearwater

2. Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe and Luster The Legend) defeated The RockNES Monsters (BHK and Yuma)

3. Jordynne Grace defeated Madison Rayne

4. Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship – Three-Way Match

Jake Crist (c) defeated Trey and Ace Austin

5. Havok defeated Viva Van (w/John E. Bravo)

6. Havok besiegt John E. Bravo

7. Sami Callihan defeated Willie Mack

8. Street Fight

Eddie Edwards defeated Moose

9. Michael Elgin defeated Rich Swann

10. Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championship Match

The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) (c) defeated Rhino and Tommy Dreamer