Cody explains the science behind choosing D.C. as the first location for live TV show

In an interview with Chad Dukes on 106.7 The Fan, All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes explained the reasoning behind choosing Washington, D.C. as the location of the first-ever AEW show on TNT.

Cody said that they had professional people who were able to track a lot of data from the past few B/R Live broadcasts and pinpoint exactly where there was some sort of a strong presence within an area. Cody mentioned that Rafael Morffi, who worked with WWE before, helped in strategically placing them in the best market after all the science was analyzed.

“We’ve built a really great team around us, and short answer, I’m a huge fan of American history. I’m the American frickin’ nightmare. It makes perfect sense that we’re in Washington, D.C., the nation’s capital. So that’s the short answer,” Cody said. “The long answer is that we’ve got a lot of really wonderful professional people who said this is the spot you want to be for the first show.”

And picking Washington was a great choice as the show sold out in a matter of hours, proving the data correct.