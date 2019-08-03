Three Title Matches Set for Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Next week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on Pursuit Channel will feature no less than three title matches. For the Knockouts title, Taya Valkyrie will defend her Knockouts title against Jessicka Havok. For the tag team titles, The North will defend their belts against LAX (Ortiz & Daga). Finally, for the X-Division title, Jake Crist will defend his belt against Aiden Prince.
THIS FRIDAY at 10p.m. ET on @PursuitChannel & @Twitch: @OfficialEGO & @Walking_Weapon vs @Ortiz5150 & @Daga_wrestler for the Tag Titles!@TheTayaValkyrie vs @FearHavok for the KO Title!@TheJakeCrist vs @aidenprince for the X Title!@Rhyno313 in action!#IMPACT pic.twitter.com/oeZV4UBEtq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 3, 2019