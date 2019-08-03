Punk took a shot of alcohol for Harley Race on his birthday out of respect

Bruce Prichard: “He’s got straight edge on his fist, on his fingers and everything because it’s a lifestyle that he believed in and not a lot of people participated in. They could say the words, they could talk the talk, but they didn’t walk the walk. I looked at him and said so, “you don’t drink, you don’t do drugs, you don’t do any of that.” He says “no, but I’m not a prude either.” I say ok, explain that. So he explained that he really didn’t want to judge others that did choose that lifestyle. And this is what got him over with me automatically.

It was in Kansas City or St Louis somewhere, and it was Harley Race’s birthday. And he was at Harley’s camp, out at a restaurant/bar type thing and everybody got shots for Harley’s birthday. Now Punk, doesn’t drink, doesn’t do drugs, but he took a shot out of respect for Harley Race. He goes, “y’know, Harley asked me to do it, one shot’s not gonna kill me, I’m not gonna go get hammered, I took a shot out of respect for Harley Race”.

And for whatever reason, I just thought that was cool and that just kinda showed the love and passion he had for the business and respect for the old timers. He didn’t have to and it would have been fine.”

source: Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard