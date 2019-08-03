Matt Riddle Wants In on Goldberg/Ziggler Summerslam Match

Dolph Ziggler’s rumored match with Goldberg at SummerSlam isn’t yet announced, but if it happens Matt Riddle wants in. Riddle, who memorably trashed Goldberg for his match with Undertaker at June’s Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, posted a mock image of a Ziggler vs. Goldberg SummerSlam graphic to Instagram and threw his hat in the ring, writing:

Make it a Triple Threat Bro! It’s what the people want!

A Ziggler vs. Goldberg match is not confirmed, but has been heavily speculated on since Ziggler started to make several references to Goldberg in the past few weeks. Ziggler is currently booked in a match with Miz, but that is reportedly a red herring on the way to Goldberg cs. Ziggler.