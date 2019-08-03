Al Snow says Drake Maverick was misused in TNA/Impact as Rockstar Spud

“From the moment I saw Spud in TNA’s British Bootcamp, I felt that he was a star. He was brought to OVW and I helped create TNA’s developmental program with OVW at that time. He never did anything super-significant in OVW at the time but he knew how to be a star. When he was in TNA, he did spectacular but they just creatively mishandled him. But he did awesome that whole time in TNA and there’s no surprise that he’s doing just as well in WWE. It’s just a larger platform and a bigger audience.”

source: Wrestling Inc.