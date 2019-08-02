Dwayne Johnson movies discounted to $4.99 on iTunes to celebrate Hobbs & Shaw release

With today’s release of Hobbs & Shaw movie, iTunes have discounted a lot of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s movies to just $4.99.

The movies on sale include G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Baywatch, Pain & Gain, Southland Tales, Walking Tall, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Tooth Fairy, Snitch, Gridiron Gang, Empire State, and the WWE-produced documentary The Epic Journey of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson. A G.I. Joe combo pack with both movies is also available for $19.98.

The Fast & Furious movies, including the ones that Johnson is in, are also on sale for $9.99 each.

Hobbs & Shaw delivered $5.8 million from Thursday night previews, down nearly 50% from The Fate of the Furious movie. Experts estimate that Hobbs & Shaw will make around $60 million for the weekend but it’s looking like a long shot although it will take the #1 spot in the box office chart.