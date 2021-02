NJPW “G1 Climax 29 – Day 12” Results – August 1, 2019 – Fukuoka, Japan

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Karl Fredricks, Clark Connors, and KENTA

2. Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki defeated Yoshinonu Kanemaru and Lance Archer

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Toa Henare, Kota Ibushi, and Tomoaki Honma defeated Ren Narita, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shota Umino

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

YOSHI-HASHI, Kazuchika Okada, and Will Ospreay defeated BUSHI, EVIL, and SANADA

5. NJPW G1 Climax B Block Tournament Match

Jeff Cobb [6] defeated Shingo Takagi [4]

6. NJPW G1 Climax B Block Tournament Match

Toru Yano [6] defeated Jon Moxley [10] (via count-out)

7. NJPW G1 Climax B Block Tournament Match

Tetsuya Naito [6] defeated Juice Robinson [6]

8. NJPW G1 Climax B Block Tournament Match

Jay White [6] defeated Taichi [4]

9. NJPW G1 Climax B Block Tournament Match

Hirooki Goto [6] defeated Tomohiro Ishii [6]

NJPW G1 Climax 29 Standings:

A Block:

1. Kazuchika Okada ———- 12

2. KENTA ——————– 8

2. Hiroshi Tanahashi ——– 8

2. Kota Ibushi ————– 8

5. EVIL ——————— 6

6. Lance Archer ————- 4

6. Will Ospreay ————- 4

6. SANADA ——————- 4

6. Zack Sabre Jr. ———– 4

10. Bad Luck Fale ———– 2

B Block:

1. Jon Moxley ————— 10

2. Juice Robinson ———– 6

2. Tomohiri Ishii ———– 6

2. Toru Yano —————- 6

2. Tetsuya Naito ———— 6

2. Jeff Cobb —————- 6

2. Hirooki Goto ————- 6

2. Jay White —————- 6

9. Taichi ——————- 4

9. Shingo Takagi ———— 4