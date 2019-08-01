Harley Race passes away at age 76

One of professional wrestling’s all-time greats, Harley Race, passed away today at the age of 76. Earlier this year, Race was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Considered to be one of the most legit tough guys to ever step foot in the ring, Race had a wrestling career that spanned three decades, starting in 1960. In 1965, he moved to the American Wrestling Association, teaming up with several partners including Larry Hennig.

In 1970, Race joined the NWA where he spent 16 years with the promotion, winning the prestigious title for a total of 8 times.

Race eventually jumped ship and joined the World Wrestling Federation in 1986 and was aligned with Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, winning the King of the Ring tournament and changing the name to King Harley Race. His WWE run only last three years and then went to join WCW in 1990. He transitioned to a manager while in WCW and assembled his own stable of wrestlers.

He was inducted into the WCW Hall of Fame in 1994 and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004 and won countless titles during his impressive wrestling career. Race feuded with the top stars of the business during his 30 years in pro wrestling, an amazing accomplishment to say the very least.

The wrestling world has lost another legend and I have lost a dear friend and mentor. RIP Harley Race. You are loved and will be very much missed. https://t.co/KDJzcQY2sI — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) August 1, 2019

Today the world lost one of the toughest men ever to walk God's green earth. RIP Harley Race!

8X NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. The entire sport of professional wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Harley. pic.twitter.com/rEiHknbYn1 — NWA (@nwa) August 1, 2019