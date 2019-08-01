Former WWE writer Feddie Prinze Jr. says he and John Cena did not get along

Former WWE writer Feddie Prinze Jr. talked about how he and John Cena did not get along on the Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show:

On Cena not getting along with him: “John Cena and I were the only ones who really didn’t get along. Like he, it got to the point where — and I respect what John brought to WWE. He had to hold that company on its shoulders during the PG era, when no one else wanted to. That could have been Hunter, but he didn’t want that cross. He wanted to be more rated R and do the stuff he liked to do. John took that upon himself. So for that, wrestling fans should be grateful because it’s what made the company enough money to go in the direction that hopefully we all want it to go in. But we did not get along, and he did not like that I was there. I think he called me Ashton Kutcher for like the first three months I was there.”

On Cena disrupting one of his promo classes: “[Cena] walked into one of the acting classes, in the middle of it, and just sat down in the middle of the class. And in-between the two wrestlers [who were the focus at the moment]. And I go, ‘Yo man, let me talk to you outside for a minute.’ He comes outside, and I’m not one to have like confrontations with some giant musclehead dude. But I’m not gonna take s**t off anybody, or otherwise you’re dead at that company. So we go outside, I’m like, ‘Look bro, you’re not in this class because you know how to do this. But you don’t want to teach these guys or girls s**t. So let me do my job, let me do what Vince wants me’ — I say Vince’s name, so he knows. ‘Let me do what Vince wants me to do, and just stay out of here.’ And to his credit, he goes ‘Look, I know I approach this stuff in a barbaric sort of way, but you either got it or you don’t!’ I said, ‘Dude, you’re right about that. But you can get better or worse depending on the type of instruction you have. And do you want people to have instruction from Vince in the promo class or from me?’”