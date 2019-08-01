First images from WWE 2K20 video game published

WWE and 2K Sports will reveal the cover Superstar for this year’s WWE 2K20 video game on Monday, August 5.

2K also released the first two screenshots from the game: a close up of Brock Lesnar in front of the stage and a shot of Bayley from behind with her hands up as she makes her entrance.

Last year’s cover Superstar was Seth Rollins and this year there are rumors that a woman would be gracing the cover. No female Superstar has ever had a cover of a WWE video game so far.

A lot of WWE Legends have also filmed footage for the game which will be used for marketing purposes.