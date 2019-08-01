Finn Balor promotes WWE during FS1 appearance at MLS All-Star game

Finn Balor appeared briefly on the FS1 MLS All-Star pre-game show to promote WWE and talk a little bit about soccer.

The host promised that Bray Wyatt was not here today and when they came back from commercials, pyro went off as soon as Balor was about to talk which got laughs from everyone due to the great timing.

Balor was asked about The Demon character by former U.S. soccer star Alexi Lalas and he was quizzed if he ever went to a doctor to “control him.” Balor proposed to Lalas to go with him to the WWE Performance Center to introduce him to The Demon.

The host then asked Balor how he got the 8-pack, making a 6-pack look lazy! Balor said it’s a lot of dedication and hard work to stay in shape but that’s what they do. He also mentioned the stomach bug he got last week that made him miss a couple of WWE live events.

Balor was then presented with an All Star jersey with his name and number 19 on the back, but it was notably too big for him. “Bray Wyatt might fit in that one,” the host quipped!

During the whole segment, a banner was permanently on air at the bottom with the WWE logo and the text “WWE Smackdown premieres on FOX on October 4.”