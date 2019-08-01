Fandango Returns to WWE NXT
Fandango made his return from injury to help out his tag team partner Tyler Breeze on this week’s NXT. Fandango hit the ring to help Breeze fight off The Forgotten Sons.
Fandango has been on the shelf since July of 2018, when he suffered a torn labrum. Tyler Breeze moved back to the NXT roster in May.
.@WWEFandango TO THE RESCUE!!!! pic.twitter.com/BPqep1im7e
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 1, 2019
EXCLUSIVE: @WWEFandango and @MmmGorgeous are back and ready to REIMAGINE #Breezango! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6KzER9aGRl
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 1, 2019