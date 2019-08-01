Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs & Shaw movie out this weekend

It’s a very important weekend for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as his new movie Hobbs & Shaw comes out in theaters tomorrow, August 2.

This is the first spinoff from the Fast & Furious franchise and the movie carries the title Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Joining Johnson in the movie are Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren in the leading roles. WWE Superstar Roman Reigns also has a role in the movie, playing the brother of Johnson’s character. The movie is directed by David Leitch off a screenplay by Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce.

With a production budget of $200 million, there are big expectations for the movie which is intended to expand into its own franchise. Industry experts believe the movie will make $60 million in the opening weekend in the United States from 4,200 theaters. A $60 million opening weekend would put the movie sixth in the series as far as best opening and also Johnson’s sixth as a personal best, behind all the Fast & Furious movies he appeared in and The Mummy Returns.