CM Punk misses a GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame induction for a second time

Should CM Punk be inducted into the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame? (70% required)

Yes (66%, 918 Votes)

No (34%, 463 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,381

Note: Punk received 58% in January 2014. Having failed to receive the necessary 70%, Punk would be eligible for consideration again in twelve months. Punk joins Bill Goldberg in having been on the ballot twice, and coming up short of the required vote totals. Goldberg received 64% of the vote in November 2016.

For the month of August, The New Age Outlaws are on the ballot. Vote now!