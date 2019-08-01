Becky Lynch Comments On The Possibility Of Being On The Cover Of WWE 2K20

Becky Lynch was recently interviewed by Vicente Beltrán from ViBe & Wrestling

Here is what Becky said:

“[Being on the cover of WWE 2K20] would be the next step, wouldn’t it? Yeah it’s always about the next step and it’s always about being the first. ‘The Man’ is synonymous with the first: the first main event of WrestleMania, the first main event of SmackDown, in the first women’s ladder match, in the first Royal Rumble, first SmackDown Live Women’s Champion. It’s all about being the first, so being the first woman on the cover of 2K20 would be awesome.”

credit: Wresting Inc.