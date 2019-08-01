AEW reportedly upset about with CM Punk’s comments

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that some people in All Elite Wrestling were upset about what CM Punk said.

AEW felt that the company has always been “up-front in business with him and felt that when people in the company have asked about Punk coming, they’ve always been honest.”

It was also reported that Tony Khan and CM Punk have also been in contact several times and the feeling was that they did have a “great relationship.” This might have been perceived a bit differently according to Punk’s interview.

Khan and Cody have also been in contact at times and there was a feeling this interview implied when Khan would say he has a great relationship with Punk but it’s up to Punk whether he comes, that he’s exaggerating how things came about