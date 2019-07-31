UFC fighter to use Kurt Angle’s theme as his walk-out song this Saturday on ESPN

Colby Covington will be entering the Octagon at UFC on ESPN 5 to one of the most popular WWE theme songs, “Medal,” which is Kurt Angle’s entrance theme.

Ariel Helwani reported that Covington got Kurt Angle’s – and WWE’s – permission to use the song as his walk-out song for the event that will take place on August 3 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Covington is a good friend of WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley and it was Lashley who “brokered” the deal for him.

The song “Medal” was originally used for The Patriot but then was given to Kurt Angle when he made his debut. It’s best known for fans chanting “you suck” during the theme, something that will probably happen as well in Newark when Covington walks down to the cage.

The event will also have in attendance two of the sons of U.S. President Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, who are both supporters of Covington.