Reigns on New Movie, How Much Longer He Will Wrestle

Roman Reigns recently spoke with TMZ Sports where it was pointed out to him that his very first movie, Hobbs & Shaw, is expected to be a huge box office success.

He said: “Where do I go from here, you know what I mean? That’s the crazy thing, for this to be my first time ever, it’s just..I’m spoiled to be a part of the Fast & Furious franchise, to be a part of the first spinoff of the franchise with Hobbs & Shaw, just to be teamed up with my cousin and to be able to see him in his element doing his thing. Very blessed. That’s what’s really neat about sports entertainment, professional wrestling, is it really gives you a nice introductory to performing arts and entertainment to be able to learn just, you know, how to take on anything. I’m still in love with the ring, I’m still holding it down for RAW and Smackdown. Today we have Smackdown Live tonight so it’s neat to have many opportunities but I still love doing my physical thing in the ring.”

When asked if he had to choose between acting and wrestling, he replied: “Well I’d have to go just based off my health and just how I feel. I’m still a young man, I’m 34, I still have a few more years in me of just being, you know I think of being at the prime of my athletic career so if I can handle it in the ring I’m willing to do it. I can hold this schedule for at least five more years of being full time. Eventually it’s going to be time for me to rest my body. ”

– Reigns continued to talk about the film, along with The Rock, in another interview with ET Canada: