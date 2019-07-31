Another Match Confirmed for AEW’s Television Debut

Yesterday, AEW announced that Cody will take on Sammy Guevara on the debut of AEW TV on Wednesday, October 2nd, from Washington, D.C. Additionally, Jon Moxley was confirmed for the debut how. Now, AEW has revealed another match that will take place on the debut: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

🚨Just signed for #AEWDC🚨

The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs Chris Jericho and 2 Mystery Partners@AEWonTNT debuts LIVE Wednesday, October 2nd from the Nation’s capital Washington, DC @CapitalOneArena

Tix on sale THIS Friday, August 2nd – Noon ET / 9am PThttps://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/ZzRa11XD0i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 31, 2019