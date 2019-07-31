Another Match Confirmed for AEW’s Television Debut

Jul 31, 2019 - by Michael Riba

Yesterday, AEW announced that Cody will take on Sammy Guevara on the debut of AEW TV on Wednesday, October 2nd, from Washington, D.C. Additionally, Jon Moxley was confirmed for the debut how. Now, AEW has revealed another match that will take place on the debut: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

