7/31/19 WWE NXT Recap

The opening credits roll. Beth Phoenix, Mauro Ranallo, and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Tyler Breeze vs. Jaxson Ryker (w/Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake)

They lock up and Ryker shoves Breeze back into the corner. Ryker tosses Breeze across the ring, but Breeze comes back with a side headlock. Ryker gets free, but Breeze delivers right hands and stomps Ryker in the corner. Breeze connects with a forearm, but Ryker catches him and slams him to the mat. Ryker delivers forearm shots and then slams Breeze in the corner. Ryker stomps and punches Breeze to the mat and then delivers a knee strike. Ryker delivers a back-breaker and goes for the cover, but Breeze kicks out at two. Ryker applies a rear chin-lock, but Breeze elbows his way free. Ryker clubs Breeze in the back and delivers another back-breaker. Breeze comes back with a knee strike and then a dropkick. Cutler provides a distraction, but Breeze catches Ryker with a roll-up and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Tyler Breeze

-After the match, The Forgotten Sons triple-team Breeze and beat him down in the ring. Fandango comes to the ring and sends all of the Sons to the floor and saves Breeze. Breeze and Fandango deliver a double Superkick to Blake to send him back to the floor.

—

Footage of the brawl between Candice LeRae and Io Shirai from last week is shown. LeRae is then shown waiting for Shirai outside of the arena.

Later tonight: Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes in an NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal Match, and Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong in the main event.

—

“Unsainted” by Slipknot is one of the official theme songs for NXT TakeOver: Toronto II.

—

Match #2 – NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal Match: Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes

Reed backs Grimes into the corner and then tosses him across the ring. Grimes comes back with a side-headlock, but Reed takes him down to the mat. Reed applies a headlock, but Grimes counters and clubs Reed across the back. Grimes applies a side headlock, but Reed gets free. Reed delivers a back elbow and then chops Grimes in the corner. Reed beats Grimes down in the corner and Grimes goes to the floor. Reed chases him, but Grimes gets back into the ring and delivers a basement dropkick. Grimes delivers a series of kicks and then drops Reed with a clothesline. Grimes goes for the cover, but Reed kicks out at two. Grimes applies an arm-bar/chin-lock combo, but Reed gets free. Grimes clubs Reed in the back, but Reed comes back and delivers a power slam. Reed delivers a forearm shot and an elbow and then splashes Grimes in the corner.

Reed delivers a Samoan Drop and then connects with a senton splash. Reed goes for the cover, but Grimes gets his foot on the rope. Grimes slams Reed’s face into the rope and then delivers a forearm. Reed comes back with one of his own, but Grimes kicks him in the head. Reed kicks Grimes in the head and comes off the ropes, but Grimes counters with a leaping double stomp and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

-Grimes will face Jordan Myles in the finals, which will take place in two weeks.

—

Next week, a closer look at the feud between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano called “Prime Target: TakeOver” will air during the NXT episode.

—

An interview with Matt Riddle is shown. He talks about Killian Dain’s attack on him from two weeks ago. He says if Dain wants to make an impact, he can fight him face-to-face rather than attacking him from behind. Dain and Riddle will go one-on-one next week.

—

Shayna Baszler’s music hits, and the NXT Women’s Champion makes her way to the ring. Baszler says Mia Yim went to the announce table and delivered a message and says she got it. She says Yim attacked Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke from behind. She says they are professional fighters and says Yim has already lost even though she hasn’t even boarded the plane to Toronto yet. Baszler says she is going to put Yim to sleep in from of tens of thousands of fans, because street rats don’t last long in her world. Yim interrupts and asks Baszler if she is scared. Yim asks where he friends are at and says she has nothing to lose and everything to gain. Yim says she is bringing a fight that Baszler can’t train for. Baszler says Yim is not special and everyone will see that she is nothing but street trash.

—

William Regal walks up to LeRae outside. Regal tells LeRae that he told Shirai to not show up to the arena. LeRae says if Shirai isn’t here, she wants her at TakeOver, and Regal agrees.

Up next: Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong.

—

Next week: a contract signing for the NXT Tag Team Championship Match at TakeOver, featuring The Street Profits and Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Roderick Strong vs. Pete Dunne

Dunne and Strong wrestle to the mat and Strong applies a side-headlock. Dunne gets free and they get back to their feet. Strong applies another side-headlock, but Dunne gets free and begins to bend Strong’s fingers. Strong makes it to the ropes and kicks Dunne in the face. Strong delivers shots on the mat and then beats him down and stomps on him in the corner. Strong delivers a knee strike, but Dunne comes back and stomps on Strong’s hand. Dunne delivers a penalty kick and goes up top, but Strong cuts him off. Strong delivers a Torture Rack back-breaker. Strong delivers another back-breaker and goes for the cover, but Dunne kicks out. Strong stomps away on Dunne, but Dunne comes back with a few kicks. Dunne comes off the ropes, but Strong counters with a dropkick. Strong goes for the cover, but Dunner kicks out at two.

Strong beats Dunne down in the corner and then sets him up top. Strong delivers a chop and climbs, but Dunne sends him to the mat and delivers a missile dropkick. Dunne drops Strong with right hands and then an enzuiguri. Dunne delivers the X-Plex and another penalty kick. Dunne goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. Dunne stomps on Strong’s hands and then kicks him in the head. Dunne delivers a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. Strong rolls to the floor, but Dunne goes for a moonsault. Strong cuts him off and slams him onto the apron. Strong rolls Dunne back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Dunne kicks out at two.

Strong delivers a knee strike in the corner and delivers a back-breaker. Strong slams Dunne to the mat and goes for the cover, but Dunne kicks out again. Strong delivers a couple forearms, but Dunne comes back with a right hand. Dunne delivers an enzuiguri, but Strong comes back with an Olympic Slam. Dunne comes back with a DDT and both men are down. Strong delivers a series of chops and forearms, but Dunne comes back with his own. Dunne stomps Strong to the mat and goes up top, but Strong cuts him off. Dunne counter with kicks to the face, but Strong comes back and knocks him down. Strong climbs up as well, but Dunne counters with a power bomb. Dunne goes for the Bitter End, but Strong counters with a knee strike. Strong slams Dunne to the mat and goes for the cover, but Dunne kicks out at two. Dunne comes back and rips Strong’s fingers apart and Strong taps out.

Winner: Pete Dunne

-After the match, The Velveteen Dream enters the ring. He acts like he is going to his Dunne with the title, but Dunne turns around. Strong gets on the apron and says the title is his and then Dream hold it in the air. Dream spins around, but Dunne grabs him and delivers the Bitter End.