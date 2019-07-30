TJ Perkins (TJP): “There was a time I was homeless”

“I always thought that the X-Division (in TNA) affected the social culture of wrestling in the 2000s the same way the WCW Cruiserweight Division did when it was first starting. I meet young fans who grew up on the X-Division and during that time TNA was the hot, trendy thing. The generation is so far removed from it now that people forget that the type of trendiness AEW has now TNA once had. (WWE’s cruiserweight division) opened the doors for a generation of guys who didn’t have a certain stature and didn’t have an opportunity for maybe 10 years. There was a time I was homeless and went down to FCW in 2008 and 2009 and it was unheard of someone of my size trying to get in.”

source: WrestlingInc.