Title match announced for SummerSlam

Ricochet got another shot at the United States title after the former champ won the gauntlet match on Raw.

The match started with Rey Mysterio against Cesaro and after Mysterio won, Sami Zayn came out. Mysterio got rid of Zayn in seconds but Mysterio’s run stopped there as he was later pinned by Andrade. Ricochet was the last entrant in the match and got the pinfall on Andrade to secure his SummerSlam match.

Ricochet won the United States title at Stomping Grounds against Samoa Joe but lost it to AJ Styles at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.