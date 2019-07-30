Netflix and WWE Studios to partner on “The Big Show Show”

Netflix today announced “The Big Show Show,” a half-hour, multi-cam comedy series starring WWE Superstar Big Show. Production on the 10-episode series begins in Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 9.

Alongside Big Show (Paul Wight), the series stars Allison Munn (“Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn”), Reylynn Caster (“American Housewife”), Juliet Donenfeld (“Pete the Cat”) and Lily Brooks O’Briant (“The Tick”).

According to Netflix, “The Big Show Show” focuses on the following premise: “When the teenage daughter of Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar, comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.”