Jerry Lawler Shares Tribute to His Son on First Anniversary of His Passing

Yesterday, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler commented on the one-year anniversary of the passing of his son, former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher Lawler. You can check out Lawler’s tribute to his late son below.

Lawler wrote, “Today was a very tough day. It’s been exactly one year since my son Brian Christopher died. I want to thank everyone who thought about Brian today. We’ll never forget you, Brian.”

As noted, Brian Christopher Lawler passed away on July 29, 2018 after reportedly attempting to hang himself in a Memphis jail after being arrested on a DUI charge.