Becky Lynch Says WWE should run Evolution II without Ronda Rousey

Lynch Says WWE should run Evolution II without Ronda Rousey and Explains Why

Dave Meltzer has reported that WWE are hesistant to do so without having someone like Ronda Rousey as a headliner, but Lynch told talkSPORT that she would love to headline part two.

“Oh, absolutely! First and foremost, it was one of the best pay-per-views of the year. And that’s not me being biased, that’s a fact,” Lynch confidently stated. “It had Match of the Year on it, including yours truly.

Absolutely, I don’t see any reason why not. I think we have a strong enough women’s division [without Rousey on the Roster], as long as they tell the stories around us and let us go. And… that’s all I’ll say.”

