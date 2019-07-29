AS I SEE IT 7/29: WWE, competition, and how to compete better

In the continuing saga of WWE dealing with competition, Fightful.com reported Thursday that WWE always planned to air NXT against the prospective AEW television program as soon as it began airing (as mentioned last week, WWE and FOX are talking of airing NXT on FS1). Apparently, it’s a happy coincidence that AEW and TNT picked the very night that NXT airs on the WWE Network, making the long rumored date and time official: Wednesdays on TNT at 8 PM ET, beginning October 2.

If direct competition doesn’t work, how about attempting to mis-characterize your competition’s product?

In WWE’s second quarter conference call, Vince McMahon stated that WWE’s “new competitor” will probably take an “edgier approach” and do “blood and crazy stuff that they did 20 years ago”. McMahon then stated that “he couldn’t see TNT agreeing to the much edgier stuff that AEW already did”, conveniently forgetting to mention that AEW President Tony Khan said after Double or Nothing that AEW will do more hardcore stuff on PPVs and other events, but will not do so on its weekly TNT show.

Maybe WWE needs to spend less time engaging in counter-programming and predatory behavior…and FIX ITS OWN DAMN PRODUCT.

Here’s some cold hard numbers from the second quarter financials that show why that needs to be a priority:

* Revenues down 15% (2Q 2019 $268.9 million vs. 2Q 2018 $281.6 million, because of Media, Live Events and Consumer Products business segments.

* Operating income down nearly 20% (2Q 2019 $17.1 million vs. 2Q 2018, $21.2 million)

* WWE Network subscribers down 6% in subscribers (1.69 million paid) from 2Q 2018

* WWE Network revenue and traditional PPVs down 7% from 2Q 2018.

* RAW TV ratings (US) down 11% from 2Q 2018.

* Smackdown TV ratings (US) down 7% from 2Q 2018.

This is only happening for one reason: people aren’t satisfied with WWE’s “sports entertainment” style theme product. They aren’t as interested in tightly scripted promos, storylines that seem to go nowhere or get overbooked. Fans want to see GOOD wrestling… ENTERTAINING wrestling…wrestling that doesn’t insult their intelligence…storylines that make sense…and wrestling with talent they want to see.

It may be true that, unlike what happened after WWE published its First Quarter financials, stocks haven’t plummeted because losses have been cut and big TV contracts are still on the way. But unless the product improves radically, that good luck might be a one time thing. Even with the big new FOX and Comcast/USA contracts which have served as a cushion for stock values, if ratings aren’t improved…questions will be asked by their broadcasters…and quickly. That will in turn likely have an effect on stocks.

This problem of drops in interest isn’t limited to WWE. Failing to do the above explains why Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling are having problems. This comes from ROH and Impact’s barely/non-existent television; and in the case of Ring of Honor, depending too much on New Japan Pro Wrestling (ironically enough because the very talent that forms AEW that attracted crowds to THEIR shows left), rather than develop its own talent that fans will pay to see.

But there is a demand for wrestling that DOES do the things I mentioned above. However small or new their entree into the US market may be, wrestling promotions with a more wrestling or sports oriented style like All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and AAA are making inroads into the North American market. How successful they will be is obviously to be seen.

But independent promotions like North Carolina’s PWX Pro Wrestling, New England’s Northeast Wrestling, western Canada’s Canadian Wrestling’s Elite and Ontario’s Smash Wrestling are doing well at it, with well established markets to run in on a regular or semi-regular basis, and are demonstrating it can be done.

So it isn’t as if fans and viewers don’t want to see wrestling.

But again…they want to see exactly what I said above: good, entertaining wrestling. They also want to see less time spent trying to screw with competitors…and more time actual COMPETING for the interest of wrestling fans..and their money.

Until next time…