Entertainment reporter and TV host Chris Van Vliet signs with AEW

Four-time Emmy-winning TV host Chris Van Vliet announced that he has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling with his first show being the premiere of AEW on TNT on October 2.

Van Vliet is well known in the entertainment industry and has conducted several in-depth interviews with many wrestling stars throughout the years.

“As a lifelong wrestling fan, this is a dream come true to mix my passion for broadcasting and pro wrestling as a backstage interviewer for AEW,” he wrote in a long post on Instagram.

Vliet said that he grew up idolizing wrestlers and wanted to be a professional wrestler and enrolled in a wrestling school when he was 20 years old. However, that journey was put on hold as he chose to focus on graduating with an honors degree in Communication Studies and pursuing his other dream of being a TV host. Vliet added that the best part is that he’s just getting started.

Apart from doing backstage interviews, Vliet will also be hosting AEW’s digital shows.