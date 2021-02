WWE NXT Live Event Results – July 27, 2019 – Fort Pierce, Florida

1. Arturo Ruas defeated Jeet Rama

2. The Outliers (w/Robert Stone) defeated Denzel Dejournette and Mofahim

3. Lacey Lane vs. Rachael Ellering (No Contest)

-The match was called when Ellering suffered a knee injury and was helped to the back.

4. Kassius Ohno defeated Nick Ogarelli

5. Dio Maddin and Isaiah Scott defeated Elliott Sexton and Shane Thorne

6. Bronson Reed defeated Dexter Lumis

7. Io Shirai defeated Kavita Devi

8. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Drew Gulak (c) defeated Jordan Myles