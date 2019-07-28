Multiple matches set for Raw and Smackdown next week

Two matches for Raw and three matches for Smackdown have already been announced for this coming week’s television.

On Raw, former Universal champion Seth Rollins is set to take on Dolph Ziggler while Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch goes one on one against Alexa Bliss. A “Samoan Summit” – whatever that is – between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe is also on the cards.

Meanwhile over at the blue brand, The New Day will take on Drew McIntyre and Elias and if Balor is cleared, he will take on Dolph Ziggler. The WWE Women’s Tag Team champions The IIconics will also wrestle Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in a non-title match.