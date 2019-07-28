Kingston: “Shinsuke .. there’s a guy I would love to go against”

Kofi Kingston talks about who he wants to face next:

“There’s so much talent on the roster. Shinsuke just won the Intercontinental Championship, there’s a guy I would love to go against. There’s a lot of talent down there in NXT. I say down there but not down there cause a lot of them are as good as, if not better, than some of people on the main roster too. My goal is to be the best champion possible and to do that I have to go against the best. The quote I’ve been loving is, ‘At the top of one mountain is the bottom of another mountain.'”

source: Gamespot.com