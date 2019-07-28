Finn Balor posts photo from the hospital

It was announced during last night’s WWE Smackville special on the WWE Network that Finn Balor was injured and would be pulled from his Intercontinental title match with Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura ended up wrestling Ali and retained the title.

PWInsider reports that Balor is not actually injured, but rather is dealing with an illness. Sean Ross Sapp reported that Balor is battling the flu.